Bohm, Richard Alan, Jr.



Richard Alan Bohm, Jr., October 27, 2020. Born October 17, 1958. Preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bohm. Survived by his brother, David (Leslie B) Bohm and niece, Linda Bohm. Memorial service will be at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, Kolb Rd, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks, please. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.