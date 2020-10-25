Menu
Richard Michael Stewart
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
STEWART, Richard Michael

84, passed away unexpectedly in Tucson, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Richard was born in Glendale, California in 1936 to Agnes and Gerald Stewart. He attended the University of Arizona, was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration. He worked as a real estate appraiser and loan officer in Los Angeles, returning to Tucson for retirement. He was fond of music, reading, watching sports on T.V. and traveling to Mexico and Hawaii. Richard is survived by his ex-wife, Judy Matson Ford; three children, Paul Stewart, Lynn Stewart and Jerry Stewart; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Private burial at sea with arrangements by the NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
