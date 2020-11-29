EARLE, Robert A.



83, died November 17, 2020 in Tucson. He was born July 1, 1937, in Concord, NH. After serving in the Marines, he attended Cal Poly, Pomona CA, earning both a BS and MS in math. His career in missile defense systems spanned over 55 years. Memorial gifts may be made to the Pan American Literature Mission in Tucson. A Memorial Service will be held at Saguaro Canyon Church, 10111 E. Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL is handling funeral arrangements.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.