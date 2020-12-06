WAKEFIELD, Robert "Bob" H. Jr.Surrounded by loving family, Robert, age 81, died at his home in Tucson, Arizona, October 25, 2020, following a six year battle with Super Nuclear Paralyzing Palsy. Bob was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and raised in Salisbury, North Carolina. After high school he joined the US Army and was honorably discharged from Fort Bragg as a member of the Airborne division of the Green Beret Special Forces. He completed his Doctorate in Physics at North Carolina State University and worked in the burgeoning semi-conductor industry in Texas, for Texas Instruments, Mostek, National Semi-Condoctor and ITT. He and a fellow researcher developed the 8-bit semi-conductor. He retired as President of ITT Semi-conductor Power Systems Corporation in Tucson.A lifetime athlete, he spent time running, jogging and hiking the mountains surrounding Tucson. Bob decided to continue his love for flying by teaching both ground school and flight school while working as Director of Operations at Double Eagle Aviation at Tucson International Airport. He then worked as Assistant Chief of Flight at Cochise Community College. He was awarded an aviation NAFI Master Instructor status while relaxing on the weekends as Captain of his boat Quality Time located in Texas. He spent his nights as a Ham Radio operator in Tucson talking with people around the world.He was an extraordinary innovative teacher with a lifetime dedication to all types of science including nuclear physics, astronomy and chemistry. Curious and adventurous, he lived his life fully committed and honestly with great love and devotion as a soulmate to those who knew him. Bob is survived by his wife, June; his children, Stephanie in Oklahoma, Gregory in Texas and stepdaughter, Deborah and granddaughters, Maya and Magdelena in Tucson. To honor him donations in his name can be sent to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.