EVENHUS, Robert Paul
6/27/1950 - 10/10/2020
Robert was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota and raised in the Pacific Northwest. His family and friends in Oregon knew him as Bob, while many knew him by his nickname Nobby. After graduating from Beaverton High School, he began building his 1930 Model A Roadster. It is bright yellow with the number 7 on the grill and it brought him decades of joy. In 1974 Robert left Oregon in his Roadster looking for sunnier weather. He ended up in Tucson, AZ.
Nobby worked for Vision Quest for 40 years where he wore many hats. His most rewarding experiences were as a Wagon Master. With their own two toddlers in tow, Nobby and his wife Barb helped mentor a large number of at-risk youths.
Robert's spirituality was based on Native American beliefs and traditions which were very important to him. His spirituality guided him throughout his life. He positively impacted the lives of many, and he was always there when anyone needed him.
Robert loved his home and tinkering in his shop. He spent his spare time listening to the blues, driving his Roadster, and watching the beautiful Tucson sunrises and sunsets. He adored his family, loved his pets, and cherished his friends. Robert is looking down with pride and joy as his daughter Sarah cruises in his beloved Roadster and his son Cody travels the world, serving our country.
Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara; his children, Sarah and Cody and their spouses; his sister, Nancy and brothers, Stan, Mark and Marty.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to public radio 91.3 KXCI, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a charity of your choice
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Happy trails to you until we meet again…
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 1, 2020.