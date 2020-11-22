BURGERHOUDT, Rosemary"Grandma Mosey"87, of Tucson, AZ, passed peacefully and left this crazy world on October 31, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Rosemary was born in Teaneck, NJ to Frances and Josephine Gonzales, the youngest of three daughters. After moving to Tucson, she worked as a Director's Secretary in the Tucson-Pima Library for 19 years before leaving to enjoy her marriage to Wilfred "Burgie" Burgerhoudt (deceased) and to travel the US extensively. Once in full retirement she loved her cats, bingo, friends, (in that order) crocheting, cross stitching and working on her "mini house", usually while watching the Price is Right. Dusting and vacuuming might happen later.She is survived by her son, Ed (Jolene - deceased) who she raised as a tough but loving single parent using both wisdom and a wicked sense of humor. Granddaughters, Kendall (Cody) and Sara; grandson, Andrew (Ashley); step-daughter, Sue (Rich); granddaughter, Crisy (Charlie) and eight great-grandchildren, Faith, Kyla, Adalynn, Kyle, Noah, Colton, Cheyenne and Gage; nieces, Kathleen (Ron), Noreen (deceased), Colleen (Joe), Joanne (Nick) and Mary Ann (Cliff) and many more extended family members.Thank you to the Nursing and Hospice staff of TMC and to the wonderful and caring staff of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living (a beautiful facility).At her request there will be no memorial service. Donations in her name may be made to Sister Jose Women's Center or the Reid Park Zoo. Love you Mom.Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION AND BURIAL.