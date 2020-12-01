STOKES, Ruth94, of Tucson, passed away November 25, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Christine Stokes (Steve) and Kathleen Little (Joe); granddaughters Erica Little and Alyssa McGary and was predeceased by her son, Daniel Stokes. She was born February 23, 1926 in Chicago, IL. She received a BS at Beloit College and a MS in Chemistry from the University of Colorado. Ruth spent 70 years in Tucson, fighting for causes that she felt would improve the quality of life in Tucson and was an advocate for decency and goodness. She was politically active and wrote thousands of letters to the editor over the many years. We are very proud of her efforts. A celebration of her life will be held post-pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lend A Hand Senior Assistance, Casa Maria Tucson or to an organization of your choice. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.