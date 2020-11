Higgins, Sally



Sally Higgins passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 84 while recovering from orthopedic surgery. She is survived by her children, Karen and Jay and their families. Sally retired in 1993 after a 35 year career with TUSD. A private burial was held on November 13, 2020. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









Published by Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.