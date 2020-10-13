MATTHEWS, Sam Wesley82, of Niceville, FL passed away on September 26, 2020. Born October 20, 1937 in Kilgore, Texas to Sam W. and Johnnye Faye Matthews both preceded him in death as well as his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Faith Labor Matthews.Sam is survived by his three children, Kim Acres (Kevin) of Buckhead, GA; Roger Matthews of Holt, FL and Susie Matthews of Niceville, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother, James (Jean); sister, Sybil Jean (Mike); brother, Robert (Cindy) and brother, John (Jamie) and many nieces and nephews.Sam graduated from Tucson High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Air force. In 1977 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace engineering from the University of Arizona. He spent 23 years working for Hughes Aircraft Company. He continued his career as a contractor supporting the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron air-to-ground Weapon Systems Evaluation Program (Combat Hammer). His proudest work years were as a member of the "Hammer" family, where he got to work with real heroes every day. He became known as the "Godfather" of the Maverick missile and spent his final years training the next generation of engineers.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Benevolent Ministry of First Baptist Church on Bayshore, 622 Bayshore Dr, Niceville, FL 32578.