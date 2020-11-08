BOWLING, Sandy P.April 5, 1932 - November 2, 2020.A legend has passed.Sandy leaves behind his beautiful wife and five surviving children, Patricia Ann (Stephen Maker), Carol Lynn, Diane Elizabeth, James Luther and stepdaughter, Darlene Joy (Gary Cornett); daughter-in-law, Andrea Bowling; nine surviving grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Sandy Jr. and two grandsons.Sandy was the last of a family of nine. He was born and raised in a community called Highland Bend which had approximately 300 people. Highland Bend was located northeast of Portsmouth, Ohio. He received his education in Portsmouth. He was selected as All City in football while he was in the 8th grade but, was told he had to quit football when he was a junior in high school because he was too small. His weight was 106 lbs., children had to walk one and half miles to and from school each day.Sandy worked as a kid picking green beans and corn on farms, hoeing weeds, and mowing lawns. Sandy also belonged to the boy scouts where he was very active and went to a boy scout camp every year. Sandy moved to Portsmouth when he was 14 years old. He made new friends and they formed a boy scout troop and a sandlot baseball team. He played basketball in the alley behind the garage.Sandy enlisted in the Air Force on March 2, 1951. He took six weeks of basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas; he went from 135 lbs to 170 lbs in six weeks. Sandy was transferred to Shepherd AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he trained for seven months at aircraft mechanic school. Then he transferred to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois to take 4360 engine school. He was then transferred to Davis Monthan AFB, his home until he was discharged on March 9, 1955.Sandy then went to work at Hughes Aircraft, where he became active in the union and served on all union committees over the next three years. He was elected union vice president in 1959, president in 1960, and lost the presidency in 1961 by one vote. Sandy became chairman and spokesman of the negotiating committee. While Sandy was president of the union they filed 495 grievances against the company. By law the company was compelled to hear each one. That was going to cost the company thousands of dollars. During wage negotiations the committee offered to drop all the grievances if the company would eliminate the B classification. The company wanted a week to think it over. The company then came back and agreed with their proposal, a move that increased the pay of all employees that held the B classification.Sandy was elected President of the Southern Arizona Central Labour Trades Council where he appointed Gracie Carroll as secretary-treasure, and together they organized the fire fighters of the City of Tucson into the union. Sandy was elected to the Arizona legislature in 1962 and was instrumental in getting several bills passed. The one he takes greatest pride in is the Civil Rights bill, which still stands. Others focused on Pima Community College, Public Defender, Medical School at U of A, and Southern Arizona Mental Health Clinic. Sandy was active in the 60's in the civil rights issues of Martin Luther King and Cesar Chavez, and in the migrant issues of the 70's. In 1964 Sandy was appointed parliamentarian at the state AFL CIO convention.He stayed active in politics and was elected chairman of a legislative district, which became a balance of power of the Democratic Party for eight years. He also owned and operated an ARCO service station. Sandy went to work for Pima County Government where he was promoted to Director of Automotive Services Department. He was considered to have one of the best services departments in the county after a few years. Over the years he managed several campaigns for different candidates.Sandy led or was chairman of the following; President of local union Lodge 933 (IAM), Chairman of the union negotiation committee, President of state Machinists Union Council, Chairman of legislative Districts 9 and 12, President Southern Ariz. Democratic Committee (SADC), President of Ariz. Service Station Dealers Association (ASDA).He was loved and he will be missed. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.