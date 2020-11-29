KONECNIK, Stephen Edward80, passed away on October 26, 2020 at home in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Olga (Suvada) Konecnik. He graduated in 1958 from Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois and was in the Marine Reserves in 1963. An untiring, creative force, Steve was an interior and architectural designer for twenty years in Chicago, before continuing his art in Tucson. He restored numerous homes and was creative designer and builder of beautiful and unique furniture. He was also an artist in the kitchen, entertaining friends and family with meals fit for royalty. In 1970 he married Patricia Swanson, an int'l flight attendant from Douglas, Arizona. Together they traveled the world and Steve fell in love with the art of other cultures, a love that shines in his own creations. In 1980 their son Bradley was born. Steve passed on some of his creativity and all of his love of cooking to his son. Steve and Patricia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October. Steve was larger than life and his personality and humor filled every room he entered. He often had everyone roaring with laughter and wiping tears as he told stories in the way that only he could. He adored and was adored by his granddaughter Lilah, who lovingly called him Papa. The two made each other laugh constantly and enjoyed feeding the birds in Papa's beautiful backyard. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Olga; father, John; brother, Bob and niece, Laura. He is survived by wife, Patricia and son, Bradley (wife Michaela) and granddaughter, Lilah. He is also survived by his brother, John (Arlene); six nieces and nephews, Mike Konecnik, Lisa (Bill) Inglis, Kelly (Mike) Nierengarten, Darren Young, George Garner and Jess (Karen) Garner and four grandnieces/nephews, Jessica, Cody, Cole and Molly. Burial will be held at Binghampton Cemetery in Tucson at a later date. Donations may be made to TMC Hospice, 5301 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85712. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.