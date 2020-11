Redasky, Tamera "Tammy" M. Brumm58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.Tammy is survived by her husband James Redasky; her parents Denny and Judy Brumm; sisters, Jill (John) Kruger and Kim (Mike) Boekelman; her beloved nieces and nephews, Meagan Tycz, Cole Kruger, Kate Kruger, Tana Boekelman and Ty Boekelman.She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and aunt Becky.A private family memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt Iowa, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.Arrangements by CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811.Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tammy's favorite cause, Camp Not-A-Wheeze: https://campnotawheeze.org