Redasky, Tamera "Tammy" M. Brumm
58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Tammy is survived by her husband James Redasky; her parents Denny and Judy Brumm; sisters, Jill (John) Kruger and Kim (Mike) Boekelman; her beloved nieces and nephews, Meagan Tycz, Cole Kruger, Kate Kruger, Tana Boekelman and Ty Boekelman.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and aunt Becky.
A private family memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt Iowa, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements by CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811.
Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tammy's favorite cause, Camp Not-A-Wheeze: https://campnotawheeze.org
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.