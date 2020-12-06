ROBISON, Teresa



An adventurous spirit passed November 22, 2020. Born November 29, 1944 in New Mexico to Maxine Smith and Ward Felton she went to high school in North Carolina and finished at Carlsbad High in New Mexico where she met her future husband Sam H. Robison Jr., to whom she would be married for 20 years and bore three sons.



Teresa was a fiercely independent woman with an inexhaustible curiosity about all of life, humanity and spirituality. A writer and stoneware potter, she was a lover of the arts and an avid reader of fine literature, poetry, and the daily happenings of the world.



She was constantly challenging herself to overcome fear and ignorance and teaching this to her children with their long trips to Mexico and hikes into the desert canyons of the Southwest. In her mid-life, she traveled the world independently, spending time in Europe and South America where she explored her passion for new foods, culture, and ideas.



She is survived by her three sons, Scott, Eric and Kris; their father, Sam; eight grandchildren, sisters, Delma and Alma; brothers, Don and Bob; many friends and the adoptive souls that called her mom. All of whom will miss her long conversations about her current favorite book or new interest.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring when traveling will be safer. We ask that flowers be sent to your local healthcare workers. Arrangements by HANSEN DESERT HILLS MORTUARY.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.