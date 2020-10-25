O'DELL, Thomas "Odie"70, died October 15, 2020. Born April 29, 1950 to Olen and Mavis O'Dell. From 1986 to 2011 he worked for the state of AZ as a correctional officer retiring in 2011, then moved to Salem, OR. Survived by wife, Phyllis of 44 years and two daughters, Melony Groff and Kristin Brecher; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren are from the Groff family. His passions were music, family and friends. Donations can be made to Make A Wish Foundation.