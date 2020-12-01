TURNER, Virginia "Ginger" Hubbardpassed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Ginger's husband, Allan, was by her side as he has been throughout their over 66 years of marriage.Ginger was born on February 20, 1931 in Walpole, New Hampshire to Austin and Winona Hubbard. She went on to Middlebury College and graduated from there in May 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. She met Allan while working in Boston, Massachusetts and after a year of courtship, they were married on September 18, 1954. Ginger and Allan raised their family of three children in the Northeast, culminating at Holly Farms in Washington, Connecticut. Ginger and Allan moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2003 and enjoyed their life there for many years.Ginger was devoted to her family which occupied virtually every hour of her life. Family, along with gardening, tennis, bridge, her love of the outdoors, and, of course, her St. Bernards made every day of her life happy and fulfilling. For many years, Ginger and Allan hosted an annual pilgrimage of their children and their families at a ranch in Tucson to celebrate family and Thanksgiving.Ginger is survived by her loving husband, Allan; three children, Steven, Diane (Turner) Servoss and Dean. Along with these three children are 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother, John Hubbard, of Walpole, New Hampshire.The family is planning a private celebration of her life to occur later.