Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William D. "Bill" Babb
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
BABB, William D. "Bill"

passed away November 17, 2020 at home in Corona de Tucson, AZ from complications of Parkinson's. Born October 2, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of Kenneth and Cathryn Babb. He attended Franklin College of Indiana and Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland. Served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from IBM after 27 years. Bill enjoyed carpentry, gardening and computers and was an all-around handyman. He volunteered with Tucson Community Food Garden, the Flying Samaritans, and was proud of his service as an Arizona Ranger. He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Terry (Mildred); granddaughters, Tera and Marielle Babb, Tucson; son, Larry of Indiana and his former wife, Ava Strom, mother of his sons. There will be no service. Donations may be made in his name to TMC Hospice. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.