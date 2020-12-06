BABB, William D. "Bill"passed away November 17, 2020 at home in Corona de Tucson, AZ from complications of Parkinson's. Born October 2, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of Kenneth and Cathryn Babb. He attended Franklin College of Indiana and Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland. Served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from IBM after 27 years. Bill enjoyed carpentry, gardening and computers and was an all-around handyman. He volunteered with Tucson Community Food Garden, the Flying Samaritans, and was proud of his service as an Arizona Ranger. He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Terry (Mildred); granddaughters, Tera and Marielle Babb, Tucson; son, Larry of Indiana and his former wife, Ava Strom, mother of his sons. There will be no service. Donations may be made in his name to TMC Hospice. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.