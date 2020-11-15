Menu
William G. Wood
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Wood, William G.

William G. Wood, 95, passed away October 13, 2020 in Tucson. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, July 10, 1925. He is survived by wife, Marion, of 72 years. Also, sons, William Jr. of Sante Fe; Bruce Allen (deceased); and John David of Tucson. He has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He served in the Marines in World War II. Then went on to earn a BS in Mining Engineering at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Next on to Pittsburgh to become a graduate of Business Administration, and he also received a MS in Mineral Engineering at Stanford in CA. He enjoyed traveling in his profession. Last employment was at Magma Copper Co. in San Manuel, AZ. He will be greatly missed. A family visitation is planned when traveling is possible.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
