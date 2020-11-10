ROWDEN, William Kelly



of Willcox passed away in Tucson on November 5, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Manhattan, Kansas on August 6, 1951 to JR Rowden and Patricia Lee (Mauldin) Rowden. Kelly was a well-known, respected, accomplished musician and teacher. He is survived by his wife Terry; children Robert Rowden, Amber (Faisal) Adil, Michael (Bridget) Rowden and James (Regina) Rowden and Jennifer (Dustin) Dunham; his siblings, along with 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Mark Rowden. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Willcox Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2020.