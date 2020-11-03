LASSETER, William Lewis "Bill"passed peacefully October 23, 2020. Born August 17, 1937 to Hettie and William Claytus Lasseter in Dearborn, Michigan. Bill served in the Air Force, graduated from the University of Arizona in electrical engineering and worked 30 years for Hughes Aircraft Company in missile defense.Bill was an avid adventurer and loved the outdoors. He hiked mountains, rafted the Colorado river, and cycled the Saguaro National Park East as a mountain bike volunteer. His love of nature and genealogy met as he and his wife of 57 years pursued their families' history in a fifth wheel, singing, "On the Road Again" as they departed each national park and campground they had temporarily called home. When home, Bill could often be found in his garage or workshop repairing, building or creating some new project. A consummate tinkerer, Bill enjoyed silversmithing, pottery and photography. His sharp wit, creative spirit and Sunday morning pancakes will all be missed.Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Lasseter; brother, Jack Lasseter (Susanne); his daughters, Jana Arbogast and Karen Grantz (Ed) and grandchildren, Rachel and Ian Arbogast and Emily (Dylan) Grantz. He will be interred privately at All Faiths Cemetery in Tucson, AZ, where he will be able to see the Rincon Mountains, as he requested. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.