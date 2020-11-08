FITZGIBBON, William Michael, "Mike or Fitz"age 82, of Tucson, Arizona, was with his wife when he peacefully passed away on October 24, 2020. Born on April 16, 1938 in Newark, Ohio to William "Bill" and Wilma "Billie" (Edmunds) Fitzgibbon. Mike graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio where he majored in Biology and he met his wife, and the love of his life for almost 60 years. Mike spent his early years working as a Game Warden in Finley, OH. He then began his career as a Special Agent for the US Customs Service in Detroit, MI in 1967. In 1972 he transferred to Tucson, where he continued working until his retirement in 1993. He retired as a Senior Special Agent. Not fully ready to retire, he continued on working as a Private Detective and administering background checks for the military and government jobs. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Browns and Cincinnati Reds and played on and managed the US Customs softball team all through his career life. He would spend hours listening to Bluegrass music, he loved animals, and through the years had many rescue dogs, he was an avid reader, and always had two to three books going at a time, and he enjoyed collecting both first edition books and sports memorabilia. Mike had a wicked sense of humor, with a quick, dry wit. He was an amazing father and role model to his children and grandchildren. His love and loyalty to his wife was unparalleled, they were undeniably each other's "the one". Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance "CJ" (Hahn); his children: Tim Fitzgibbon (Carmen) and Amy Nehls (Brandon Ketchum); his grandchildren, Austin Nehls and Niklas Nehls and his sister, Anne Fitzgibbon of North Carolina. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.