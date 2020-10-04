Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lisa Davidson
Lisa Davidson

Lisa Davidson, 48, a lifelong Tulsan, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She had a passion for art, the ocean, the outdoors, and rock 'n roll. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and witty comebacks. She is survived by her father, Wayne Machande; mother, Karen Dillinger; and her four children, Crystal Davidson, Hailee Davidson, Kenneth Davidson, and Robert Dorsey. Private family service.

www.moorefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.