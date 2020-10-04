Lisa DavidsonLisa Davidson, 48, a lifelong Tulsan, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She had a passion for art, the ocean, the outdoors, and rock 'n roll. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and witty comebacks. She is survived by her father, Wayne Machande; mother, Karen Dillinger; and her four children, Crystal Davidson, Hailee Davidson, Kenneth Davidson, and Robert Dorsey. Private family service.