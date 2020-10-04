Arthur Wayne Salisbury
Arthur Wayne Salisbury, age 84, of Tulsa, OK joined our Heavenly Father on September 24, 2020. Wayne passed away due to various health complications at Saint Simeon's Episcopalian Senior Living Center, in Tulsa, OK. He was born during the Great Depression at his home in McAlester, OK, on October 13, 1935, to Arthur Lafayette Salisbury and Virginia Louise (Frocso) Salisbury. Wayne graduated from McAlester High School in 1954 and then earned his bachelor's degree in pharmacy in 1958. On July 6, 1958, Wayne married Joi Dell (Joidy) Diel. Wayne's professional career began with the Skillern's Drug chain, in Dallas and Fort Worth, TX, followed by a year of managing an independent clinical pharmacy in Levelland, TX. In 1961, the couple moved to Clinton, OK, where Wayne opened Salisbury Prescription Pharmacy, on Main Street, and was honored to serve his community and patrons for 33 years. He joined the Clinton Kiwanis Club and bought and managed a few rental properties. Wayne loved going to local auctions and meeting and conversing with farmers and townspeople. Eventually, Wayne and Joidy bought a farm as an investment and Wayne began to play weekend farmer and cowboy when he could find the time. Around town he quickly became known as the ORIGINAL DRUGSTORE COWBOY, which was even painted onto his cattle trailer. Wayne was a true public servant throughout his life. Twice he served as chairman of District 7 for the Oklahoma Pharmaceutical Association; was a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association; and by invitation only was accepted as a full fellow in the prestigious American College of Apothecaries; Clinton District lay leader of 52 churches of the United Methodist Church; elected president of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and in charge of Clinton's 75th Anniversary Celebration Gala. Wayne was a lifelong and active member of the Democratic Party and participated in a number of political campaigns. Originally appointed to the Oklahoma Board of Health by then Governor George Nigh, who was also a friend, in 1975 he was appointed to the Board of Regents of the Six Regional Universities of Oklahoma, and was on the board for fifteen years, serving twice as chairman. Wayne also gave much of his time serving on various committees for the Methodist Church, both locally and nationally.
Wayne and Joidy had two children: Harold (Hal) Wayne born on November 27, 1963 and Kristin Joi born on August 26, 1964. Hal graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in finance and earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa. Kristin earned a degree in elementary education and earned her master's degree from Central State University at Edmond. Wayne and Joidy were always active in helping youth and volunteered numerous times as chaperones for European trips sponsored by their dear friends, Bill and Ruth Eskew, through Clinton High School. A strong passion for travel was quickly developed, which led them to travel to the Middle East, Asia and Europe, enjoying many trips abroad with close friends, Judy and John Jordan.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Joi Dell (Joidy) Salisbury, and by his parents, Art and Virginia Salisbury. He is survived by his son, Harold (Hal) Wayne Salisbury, of Tulsa, OK, married to Tracy Ann (Lorton) Salisbury and their children, Morgan, Halle and Laurel; his daughter, Kristin Joi Arnold of Cleveland, OK, married to James Michael Arnold and their children, Andrew Wayne Dougherty, married to Jennifer (Reichert) Dougherty, of the United Kingdom, and their child, Killian, Addison (Addie) Dell Dougherty, of Tulsa, OK and her child, Averie and Jared Arnold, of Moore, OK. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Lafayette Salisbury and his wife, Margret Salisbury, of Madison, WI, their children, Eric Salisbury, of Madison, WI and his wife, Emma Salisbury, their children, Leif and Rory and Peter Salisbury, of Denton, TX and his wife, Erin Salisbury, along with their child, Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to any of the following two endowed scholarships or the foundation: the Arthur W and Joi D Salisbury Scholarship at Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 100 Campus Drive, Weatherford, OK, 73096-3098, (580) 774-3267. The contact person is Garrett King, executive director for the foundation at [email protected]
; the Arthur W and Joi D Salisbury Scholarship at Oklahoma City University at 2501 North Blackwelder, Oklahoma City, OK, 73106. The contact person is the senior director of finances, (405) 208-5240; Arthur W and Joi D Salisbury's Foundation for the Circle of Care, United Methodist Boys Ranch, PO Box 999, Gore, OK, 74435-0999. The contact person is Edith Tillson, director of community services, (405) 530-2078.
Viewing was held at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home, in Clinton, OK, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from noon to 8:00 PM and Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Service was held on Monday, September 28, at 1:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, located at 1001 Frisco Avenue, Clinton, OK 73601 This Service was also streamed live on Facebook. Please search for Clinton First United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM for a livestream. Burial was at the Lorenz Cemetery in Blaine County, seven and one half miles to the east of Hitchcock, on East Road 0720, Wells Township, on a rural road between Hitchcock and Loyal, OK.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.