Edward Haven Rutherford
On September 25, 2020, Edward Haven Rutherford of Tulsa, Oklahoma, loving husband of the late Sandra Rutherford and caring father of Joseph and Lisa Rutherford passed away at age 88. In 2020, Edward achieved victory over cancer at the age of 87 and began to live cancer-free until he died of a cardiac arrest during a two-month long hospitalization in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He fought the good fight with cancer and other life-threatening conditions until he was called home to the Lord. May Edward Rutherford Rest In Peace.
Edward was born on September 1, 1932 in Mokane, Missouri, to Velrous and Lillie Rutherford. He graduated from Mokane High School in Mokane, Missouri, in 1950. Afterward, he joined the United States Army and became a Military Policeman. In 1950, he was called to serve in Korea where he was stationed in various bases from Pusan to Panmunjom, Korea, from 1950-1953. He served as a military policeman at what is now the DMZ in Panmunjom in 1953. He served as an MP in Germany from 1953-1956. On March 11, 1956, he married Sandra Rutherford and began working at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis. He got promoted and transferred to McDonnell-Douglas-Tulsa in 1973 where he rose to the managerial level of Director of Manufacturing until his retirement in 1995. He manufactured some of the greatest American aircraft ever made including the F-15 Eagle, the DC-10, the DC-9 and the MD-80, to name a few. They raised two children, Joseph Rutherford of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Lisa Rutherford of Houston, Texas. The Rutherford family also hosted a French American Field Service (AFS) student, Patricia LeMaitre of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
Edward Rutherford was an avid fisherman who loved fishing for striped bass at Lake Keystone and Lake Eufaula. He and his fishing buddies frequented annual fishing trips at La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada. He even had his own fishing show on KTOW radio called, "Fishing with Captain Ed". He was also part owner of a Tulsa-based tourism company. He was a talented musician who played in various bluegrass bands in the Tulsa area including the Lonesome Timber Bluegrass Band. In the 1970's, he volunteered at the Tulsa Lighthouse Project for the Blind.
Edward Rutherford will always be remembered for his industriousness, honesty and integrity. He was a very people-oriented, affable man with a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. His outgoing personality always earned the love and respect of his countless friends and relatives. He truly loved his country, he always had respect for the American flag, and he was always proud to be an American. Edward Rutherford will always be remembered as a great American hero who was immensely proud to serve his country.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Rutherford; his father, Velorus Rutherford;, his mother, Lillie Rutherford; and his brother, Leon Rutherford. He is survived by his two children, Joseph Rutherford and Lisa Rutherford; his granddaughter, Audrey Rutherford; his great-grandson, Kurtis Rutherford; one sister, Joan Boyce; three brothers, George Rutherford, Don Rutherford, and Doug Rutherford; five nieces, Carol Rutherford, Cheryl Yeager, Gail Maddox, Rebecca Stafford, and Debbie Lee; as well as six nephews, Mike Rutherford, Russ Boyce, Allen Boyce, Dennis Rutherford, Christopher Rutherford, and Rance Rutherford. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on Sandra's side of the family.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. He will be buried at Ft. Gibson Military Memorial Cemetery. Edward requests that surviving family members plant a tree in his honor. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
or the Disabled American Veterans
. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.