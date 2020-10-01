Gerri A. Inman
On the morning of Saturday, September 26, 2020, Gerri A. Inman, loving wife, devoted mother, and daughter, passed away in her home at the age of 63.
There will not be a formal service. However, there will be a viewing for her friends and colleagues to offer condolences to the family, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Stanley's Funeral Home, 3959 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74135. It will be open to all from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be a "Celebration of Her Life" on her birthday next year, COVID permitting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to support their COVID-19 response (okfoodbank.org/donate/
). This is an organization Gerri believed in and supported.
Gerri A. Inman was born on April 3, 1957 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the first of two children of Jerry and Mary Inman. She was an adventurous child, eager to learn, and always helping others. These traits followed her throughout her life.
Gerri was a graduate of Central High School. She received her degree in Accounting from Langston University, giving her the opportunity to become a C.P.A., and she later earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence with Honors from the University of Tulsa in 1995. She practiced Business Law from 1995 to 2012. She focused on Employment and Contract Law, where she got the nickname, "Red-Headed Bulldog" for her innate ability to defend her client's case by winning in court through skillful, tough cross-examination. During her time as a lawyer, she participated in many pro-bono programs through various associations, including the Oklahoma Bar Association, OETA Public Television, and many others. From 2013 to 2017, she was the Executive Director of the South Tulsa Community House. In 2017 she stepped into the role of Consultant, Chief Operating Officer, then CEO for The Tulsa Hub Syndicate. She left that position in February of this year. She retired, preparing for a life of travel and excitement.
Gerri by faith was Catholic, a life-long Democrat, and she considered herself very liberal. With those ideals and her faith, she wanted to enact social change for the better of her community and nation. With this compassion and her desire to help others, she changed careers from practicing law to non-profit organization management. As the Executive Director of the "South Tulsa Community House", she was instrumental in raising funds for obtaining and remodeling a new facility, which tripled their capacity to serve South Tulsa. In additional to this, she expanded and added services to further assist low income families. Services included free GED classes, various food programs, a Job Search and Resume Writing Assistance Program, and many others. Because of her dedication and empathy, she became known as the "go-to person" in her community. At "The Tulsa Hub Syndicate", she reorganized many facets of their operation to reflect the original mission of the organization. This helped streamline their financial organization, giving them their first External Audit.
People were drawn to Gerri by her wonderful sense of humor. She had a wonderful smile and a great big hearty laugh. Never one to shy away from a little twisted humor, she could always get you to laugh out loud. She had a fantastic sense of humor about herself, and always had a line ready to roast someone else.
Gerri had a great sense of adventure. She enjoyed exploring new things, places, and experiences. Her husband Bill began taking her yearly to New York City after they married, and she would absorb everything it had to offer.
Gerri was also a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. With her son she was able to share and pass on her passion for music and encouraged him to pursue it. She was never judgmental about his interests and would actively participate to support his every interest. She had two granddaughters or "g-girls" as she liked to call them, and at any and every opportunity she would dote on them. Whether it was an extended getaway or just an overnight stay, she loved every minute she got to spend with them and was always looking forward to their next visit. She loved cooking for her family and was able to share her love of cooking with her g-girls.
Gerri was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Inman, and her stepfather, Lee Moss. She is survived by her husband Bill R Bland; her son Evan Inman-Butts; her daughter-in-law Kelsey Royce; her two grandchildren, Alyse and Eveline Inman; her mother Mary Clifton; her sister Jenny Stephens; her step-brothers, Tony and Randy Moss; her nieces, Ariel Stephens and LaVon-na Darling;her nephew Anthony Moss; her aunts, Nelda Inman, Hazel Bynum, Daphne Blancett; and her many other aunts, cousins, nieces and nephew.
If she had a wish to impart on her many friends, it would be a simple one. VOTE. Vote every time there is an election. It is your duty as a citizen to make your voice heard. Of course, she would probably give you a strong suggestion how to vote, but she was always more concerned about your RIGHT TO VOTE. EVERY TIME. ALWAYS. She will be deeply missed. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com