Norris Eugene Gilbert



Norris Eugene Gilbert, a retired geologist passed away Thursday, October 1st. He was 89.



Gilbert was born May 7, 1931 in Broken Arrow to John L. Gilbert and Bertie Norris Gilbert. He graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 1950 and served his country in Korea from 1950-52 as an Army Corporal in the 45th infantry.



Gilbert and Jo Ann Case were married June 1, 1957 in Shawnee. He received a bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Tulsa in 1958. Gilbert's 30 year career with the Army Corps of Engineers included traveling throughout the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. He was also involved in the construction of the Keystone Dam.



After retiring, Gilbert attended over 10 years worth of soccer games to watch his grandchildren. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.



He would never say no to any house, car, or yard project and was always willing to lend a helping hand.



Gilbert is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Gilbert of Broken Arrow; three children, Ron Gilbert of Tulsa, Linda Gilbert and Steve Striegel of Seattle, and Tom and Karen Gilbert of Tulsa; six grandchildren, Marshall Gilbert of Houston, Peyton and Michael Kropiewnicki of Broken Arrow, Karsten Gilbert of Tulsa, Edward, Gilbert, and Tycho Striegel of Seattle.



Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and a nephew.



Between working in his garden and playing with his dog and cats, Gilbert volunteered at The Broken Arrow Neighbors and The Broken Arrow Museum. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to either of these local non-profit organizations.



The Gilbert family would like to thank Saint Simeon's Senior Living Community and Hospice of Green Country for his great care.



A private family service will be held.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.