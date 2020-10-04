Thomas J. KudirkaOct. 17, 1962-Sept. 30, 2020Age 57. Preceded in death by brother, Terry Kudirka. Survived by son, Tommy Kudirka; daughter, Aubrie Littledeer (Justin); and their mother, Jennifer Kudirka; parents, Ziggy and Rose Kudirka; siblings, Chris Hessig (Timothy), Cathy Reash (Bryan), Jackie Guddendorf (Dan), and Jim Kudirka (Renee); numerous nieces and nephews.Reception of Friends: Saturday, October 10th, 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, NE. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Kudirka obituary at