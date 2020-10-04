Ida S. Heaney
Ida S. Heaney passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 94. Born Ida Lorrine Schott on July 22, 1926, to Walter E. and Mary S. Schott, in Tulsa, OK. Ida graduated from Marquette High School before attending the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. She returned to Tulsa to complete her degree at Tulsa University. Ida went to work for Warren Petroleum, where she met C.R. "Bob" Heaney. In November 1950, they were married and settled into the Mid-City Tulsa neighborhood (known as South Tulsa at the time), where Ida had been born and raised, to begin a family. Over the years, Ida was an active participant in Christ the King Parish, and later in St. Mary's Parish. Among her loves were her husband, children, grandchildren, bridge, and gardening.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob; her son, Charles; sister, Maryce Kinney; and brother, Wally Schott. She is survived by: six children, Stephen (Hope), of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Ann, of Louisville, CO, Elizabeth, of Asheville, NC, Trish, of Mebane, NC, John (Elizabeth), of Hoschton, GA, and Chris, of Park City, UT; and six grandchildren, Diana, Ryan, Lauren, Michael, Mathew, and Kyle.
Due to COVID, interment will be private; a memorial is planned for Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of Clear Creek Abbey in Hulbert, OK. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.