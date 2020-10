Carol, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your lovely daughters and grandchildren. Losing the love of your life has to be the hardest event to go through for you and your girls. Enjoyed reading the details about Dave. The love of his family is evident in what wonderful people they have become; I always knew your in fluency was tremendous. May you all be comforted by the wonderful memories and all of your loving friends. =O=O=O=>pd

Phyllis Warmack Snyder October 2, 2020