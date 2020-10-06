Johnny MusgroveJohnny Lee Musgrove, Bixby, Oklahoma, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 80 years old. Johnny was born on October 18, 1939 in Seminole, OK, to Bob and Vera Musgrove. He attended Webster High School and graduated in 1958. Johnny married Cindy Raye Ayres on June 15, 1962. They were married for 58 beautiful years. Johnny worked for the USPS for 32 years and retired in 1995. Johnny enjoyed traveling, camping, and following OU football. Johnny was preceded in death by two of his children: daughter, Dawn Marie Preston and son, John Robert Musgrove. Johnny leaves many loving memories with his family: wife, Cindy; daughter, Kimberly McGehee and husband, Preston: son-in-law, Mike Preston: daughter-in-law, Linda Musgrove; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and his church family. Visitation and viewing for Johnny will be Wednesday, 5-8 PM, at Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the Family Fellowship Church in Tulsa.