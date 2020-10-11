Dear Family, Words will never express my deepest and most sincerest condolences that I can extend to you all. I am 100% positive that Pete was an Amazing son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and cousin-in-law. He is one of the MOST sincerest, kindest, and intelligent mentors in my life. My heart and prayers go out to you all! To My Dearest Friend (Great Uncle)Pete, I will never be able to Thank You enough for being the friend that you are to me. I extremely miss our talks, and hearing what guidance you have to offer me. You are one of my favorite cheerleaders as I am for you. I am sure you are up there excited to see everyone and giving them all great big smiles, hellos, and hugs! Just as I am sure we will all see each other again someday! Until then my friend, be good, take care, and we Love You, and Miss You so very much!

Brian October 7, 2020