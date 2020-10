Larry E. Evans



Tulsa attorney passed away unexpectedly July 21, 2020. In loving memory of Larry his family is hosting a Celebration of Life on October 17, 2020 at the Five Oaks Lodge in Jenks, OK, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Please join us as we gather to remember Larry and honor a life well lived and missed every day.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.