Brenda DunnBrenda Cheryl Dunn, 69, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital. She had a strong relationship with the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She was teacher for the Broken Arrow Public Schools and an avid fan of the Broken Arrow Pride marching band. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Patt Dunn; brothers, Donnie, Michael and Paul Terry Jenkins.Memorial service pending.To sign an online guestbook, please visit