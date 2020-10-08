Menu
Brenda Dunn
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Brenda Dunn

Brenda Cheryl Dunn, 69, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital. She had a strong relationship with the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She was teacher for the Broken Arrow Public Schools and an avid fan of the Broken Arrow Pride marching band. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Patt Dunn; brothers, Donnie, Michael and Paul Terry Jenkins.

Memorial service pending.

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street, Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral services provided by:
McConnell Funeral Home
