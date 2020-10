Mr Bill - you were loved by so many over the years! I knew you from New Life Ranch in the 60s, 70s and 80s! Many great memories you and Mr Lee Demaris provided for us all! Im sure he was one of the first in line to greet you in Heaven! May God grant your family peace as they mourn our loss! Goodbye funny God loving man!

Cindy Brackin October 7, 2020