To Doug Joe and Rhonda my heart goes out to you. You mom myself and Rhetha Harris for years were door greeters. Im not sure how long your mom did it but I was there 17 years. I believe your mom was there much longer. In between greeting guests we visited and shared what was going on in our kids lives. Rhonda was I think in junior high., and always came through our door. I can just see Ruby straightening her hair and checking her every detail. She loved and was so proud of her daughter, as she was her sons but they never came by for final inspect. Lol. You three were blessed with a very caring mom and and a wonderful friend to so many. ruby is having the best day of her life. Stay strong until you meet again.

Jo Ann Coffey October 7, 2020