Marilyn Kramer
Marilyn Ann Kramer left this Earth with love and without pain on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born October 11, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was adopted by Dr. Glenn and Helen Fisher. The family moved to Tulsa, OK, where she graduated from Central High School then attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She married the love of her life, Philip Kramer and they had four sons. They fostered infants through Catholic Charities and with this calling came their fifth child, a daughter. She volunteered for local organizations including The Junior League. When her children were older, she attended nursing school through St. John's Hospital while waiting tables at local restaurants. She was a psychiatric nurse until her retirement at age 67. She was a lover of animals and loved her pets more than she did most humans. Marilyn was imperfectly perfect. She suffered from depression throughout her life and with that came isolation and at times complicated relationships. She had her share of trials and tribulations yet she persevered. She was the matriarch to a large family which included many grandchildren. She would have sleepovers, bake cookies and introduce them to her favorite movies like Midnight Cowboy and Scarface and in return would succumb to La Bamba and Dirty Dancing. She would "allow" Cory to use her car to prematurely teach them to drive. She was an outspoken and fiercely opinionated woman. She was a deeply devoted liberal who loved the Obamas. She was an advocate for the misfits and the outcasts. She was a friend to the LBGTQ community. She believed that Black Lives Matter. She was a unique, beautiful and hilarious soul who will be missed dearly. She is survived by those she loved beyond measure: children, Kevin Kramer, Chris Kramer (Cookie), Craig Kramer, Cory Kramer and Maria Brinson (Patrick); grandchildren, Megan Kramer, Autumn Kramer (Jacob), Chelsea White (David), Eve Kramer, Sierra Kramer, Sean Kramer (Katy); 9 greats (with another coming soon); 2 great-greats; as well as dear friends and her beloved dog, Elvira. A Celebration of Life is to take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Green Country's Pet Peace of Mind Program. The family would like to thank Hospice of Green Country for their exceptional care this past year as well as Ranch Terrace Nursing Home. www.tulsacremation.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.