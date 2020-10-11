Dora Loretta LeimbachDora Loretta Leimbach was born in New York City in 1923 and was one of eight children of Reynold and Dora DiCuia. She received her undergraduate degree from Hunter College in New York City and her Master's degree in mathematics from Columbia University. Dora married Wayne N. Leimbach, MD in New York City in 1949. She had five children to whom she devoted her life. Dora raised her family in Aurora, Illinois. She was active with the American Association of University Women. She and her husband traveled the world extensively. In 2002, after her husband retired, they moved to Tulsa to be with family. Dora is survived by her husband, Wayne N. Leimbach, Sr. MD, and by her five children, Leslie L. Altick, Wayne N. Leimbach, Jr., MD, Lauren E. Leimbach, Kurt L. Leimbach, MD, Mark E. Leimbach, MD; and her sister, Sylvia Lewis. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.