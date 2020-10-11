Wanda Tripplehorn
Wanda J. Tripplehorn, 76, died on Saturday of complications from cancer.
Wanda was born in Tulsa, 1944, where she lived her entire life. A graduate of Tulsa Central High, Class of '62, she was a joyful person who loved helping others. She retired from the mortgage industry in 2013. Wanda loved to garden and take outdoor walks, her favorite place to visit was the beach.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Stacey Shepler and Lorie Tripplehorn; son-in-law, Doug Kelly; grandsons, Drew and Lance Gamble and Jack Kelly; and siblings, Jim Nightingale, Andrea Kay Laceby, and Rose Boone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Edna Nightingale and her brother, Larry Nightingale.
Her remains will rest in a niche at Memorial Park Cemetery. No services have been planned at this time. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.