Robert Wesley Born
Robert Wesley Born passed away on September 30, 2020 near Phoenix of esophageal cancer at the age of 68. Bob was born on January 24, 1952 in Tulsa. He was the son of John and Betty Born.
Bob was a member of Boy Scout Troup 124 where he earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Tulsa Edison High School in 1970. Bob then attended Oklahoma State Tech in Okmulgee where he graduated with a degree in Electronics in 1972.
Bob worked for Mapco in Tulsa and was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir. In 1998 Bob moved to Lakewood, CO and began working for Mesa Labs near Denver. He was a member of Shepard of the Hills Presbyterian Church. In 2013 Bob was transferred to the Phoenix area where he worked for Systems Integrators in Glendale. He was active in Bellevue Heights Church in Sun City and Dream City Church in Glendale.
Throughout his life Bob's passion was audio equipment. He served as a sound technician in every church he attended. He also volunteered his talents and equipment for church camps, school plays, concerts, weddings and anywhere else he was needed.
Bob is survived by his mother, Betty Born of Tulsa and his three brothers, Charles who lives near Albuquerque, Larry of Tulsa and David who lives near Denver.
Private memorial services were held on Friday, October 9th. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bob's name to World Vision at wvi.org
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.