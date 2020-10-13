Lois Rohner
Funeral services for Lois Murel Rohner, 91 year old Cleveland resident, were held Monday, October 12, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Lois was born April 4, 1929 in Grady, OK, the daughter of William C. and Ruby V. Hall. Lois went Home to her beloved Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus, October 6, 2020, at Ascension St. John Hospital in Tulsa, OK.
She married JT Woody on April 13, 1946, whom she met through a family member while he was on leave during WWII. They lived and worked in the Lawton, Oklahoma, area until they moved to Glendive, Montana, when JT was hired by Halliburton Field Services Company, which moved them between Glendive, Tioga, ND, and back to Glendive, where they remained until JT passed away in 1966.
She married Reverend Dean A. Rohner on May 13, 1968. They made their home together with five boys, two from her marriage to JT and three from Dean's previous marriage, in Sidney, Montana, where Dean pastored a church. They subsequently moved to pastor a church in Havre, Montana. While In Havre, Dean retired from ministry and they moved after several more years in Havre to Billings, MT, for the remainder of their marriage of thirty-three years after which Lois relocated to Sand Springs, Oklahoma, to be near family, residing in a home at Keystone Lake.
Lois loved being a homemaker, cooking, and gardening, the later activity diminishing, of course, as she grew older. That which most though continuously inspired Lois, strengthened her, warmed her heart and mind always, and foremost, was the love of her Lord Christ Jesus, the powerful shared love of family, and the fellowship, friendship, and love she shared with the many friends she gained while living in the Cleveland, Oklahoma, area.
She is survived by her brother, Billy G. Hall and wife, Haruko; daughter, Aspen McKinney and husband, Randy; son, William Rohner and wife, Linda; step-sons, Gary Rohner and wife, Mary Ann; Mark Rohner and wife, Michelle; Randy Rohner and wife, Jill; as well as many very beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; two brothers, Bud and Roy Hall; son, Wesley J. Rohner and daughter, Lanna L. Hemker.
Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Samaritan's Purse or a favorite charity
of personal choice with Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home acting as custodian of the funds.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 13, 2020.