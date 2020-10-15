Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosalio Villalon Martinez
DIED
October 9, 2020
Rosalio Villalon Martinez

On October 9, 2020, Rosalio Villalon Martinez went to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Linda Martinez; sons, Jose Angel and Rosalio; grandchildren Linda, Miguel, Javier, Jackson, Jacqueline, Anthony, Maria and Henry; great grandchildren, Xavier, Brynlee, Lavinia and Xander; and siblings Lupe, Enrique, Irma, David, Carmen and Ricardo.

Rosalio lived a life dedicated to his family and friends. With a smile always on his face, he offered help to all. He enjoyed working for American Airlines for thirty years. He valued hard work, loyalty and integrity. He never settled for giving anything less than all of his heart and soul. He loved his wife and children immensely, dedicating his time and efforts to their well-being.

Rosalio joins our Heavenly Father to be alongside his parents, Enrique and Engracia; his brother, Raul; and his daughter, Janie. Together, they rejoice in the glory of our Lord.

Visitation Thursday, 5-7 PM and Rosary 7 PM, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 AM, St. Francis Xavier Church.

Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. So., Tulsa, OK 74137
Oct
15
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. So., Tulsa, OK 74137
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by:
Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.