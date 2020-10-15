Rosalio Villalon MartinezOn October 9, 2020, Rosalio Villalon Martinez went to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Linda Martinez; sons, Jose Angel and Rosalio; grandchildren Linda, Miguel, Javier, Jackson, Jacqueline, Anthony, Maria and Henry; great grandchildren, Xavier, Brynlee, Lavinia and Xander; and siblings Lupe, Enrique, Irma, David, Carmen and Ricardo.Rosalio lived a life dedicated to his family and friends. With a smile always on his face, he offered help to all. He enjoyed working for American Airlines for thirty years. He valued hard work, loyalty and integrity. He never settled for giving anything less than all of his heart and soul. He loved his wife and children immensely, dedicating his time and efforts to their well-being.Rosalio joins our Heavenly Father to be alongside his parents, Enrique and Engracia; his brother, Raul; and his daughter, Janie. Together, they rejoice in the glory of our Lord.Visitation Thursday, 5-7 PM and Rosary 7 PM, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 AM, St. Francis Xavier Church.Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.