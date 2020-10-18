Charles Eugene McLaughlin



Chuck was born March 8, 1935 in Spickard, MO and passed away October 6, 2020 in Tulsa. Chuck and his wife, Mary were both members of First United Methodist Church in Stillwater where they were married March 29, 1996. Although he currently had no active church affiliation he was a firm believer in the Christian faith. Chuck was an Air Force Veteran and a 32nd degree Mason with a lifetime membership. He retired from Mercury Marine as a Manufacturing Engineer. Chuck and Mary moved to Inverness (Covenant Living) nine years ago and it proved to be the perfect place for the couple to spend their aging years and enjoy the companionship of close friends. Family and friends were important to him and he maintained meaningful contact with individuals from childhood, military and work. Chuck enjoyed golf, reading, bridge and assumed leadership roles in multiple interactive activities at Inverness. He was preceded in death by parents, Garland and Dorothy Sharp McLaughlin; first wife, Wanda McLaughlin; 2 brothers, Harold and Gary McLaughlin; sister, Kay Childs. He is survived by wife, Mary; sons, Charles McLaughlin Jr. of Chickasha, OK, Jeff McLaughlin and wife, Venisa of Grandbury, TX; step-son, Ron Stump and wife, Karen, Tulsa; step-son, Gregory Stump and wife, Terri, Tulsa; brother, Ray McLaughlin of Missouri; grandchildren, Mattie O'Donald, Jordon McLaughlin, Cecily and Tabitha McLaughlin; step-grandchildren, Annie Welsh and husband, Tim, Adley, Adam and Jake Stump; great-grandchild, Cooper O'Donald; step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Nora Welch; sister-in-law, Ellen McLaughlin. Services pending.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 18, 2020.