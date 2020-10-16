Robert Lee WalkerRobert Lee Walker passed through eternity's gates from his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 14, 2020 at age 88. He was born on January 4, 1932, in Afton, Oklahoma, to Martin Franklin and Gladys Mae (Cunningham) Walker. He was the last surviving member of the family and the youngest of four siblings.His survivors include his beloved wife, Eileen (Palmer) Walker of Tulsa; a son, and his wife, the Rev. Robert Martin Walker and Donna Henry Walker of Connecticut; two daughters and their husbands, the Rev. Patricia Eileen Walker and Mel D. Remondet of Tulsa and Margaret Suzanne Allen and Brian of Virginia. Four grandchildren survive: Dr. Jessica Eileen Myers of Tulsa, Brian Walker Allen of Washington, D.C., Robert Brandon Walker of California, and Matthew Lee Walker of Connecticut; three great grandchildren, Connor Edward Myers and Rhylen Eileen Myers and Rose Anastasia Myers of Tulsa; one niece, Bonnie Walker Andrews of Ohio; and one nephew, Frederick Charles Allman of Dallas.Bob graduated Afton High School in 1948--where he lettered in football and basketball--and was admitted to a printing apprenticeship at The Afton American weekly newspaper where he learned the printing, reporting, typesetting, advertising, pressman, and writing trades under Owen M. Harrison, the American's late editor and publisher. During this apprenticeship, he also attended college at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, from which he had won a scholarship while in high school, hitch-hiking the 17 miles to the campus and return each day.It was at NEOA&M that he met with the best fortune of his fortunate life in the person of Eileen Palmer, a beautiful preacher's daughter. They fell in love and were married on April 6, 1951 by Eileen's father, The Rev. R. J. Palmer. After their wedding, Eileen joined Bob in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean War where he served with the U.S. Army's 4th Regimental Combat Team. Their son, Robert Martin was born there.Bob also attended Oklahoma A&M University, the University of Oklahoma, the University of New Mexico and Case-Western Reserve University. He was founding manager and long-time CEO of Starline Corporation, the largest commercial printing firm in New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma. He was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church, involved in local, district and conference levels of its ministries; and taught Sunday School and Bible Studies most of his adult life.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Walker Allman; his brothers, Harley Edward Walker and Raymond Martin Walker; and a granddaughter, Donna Rebecca Allen.A graveside celebration of his life and his deep faith in God will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Pastor's Alms Fund of New Haven United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at