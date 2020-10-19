Ruth Elias
Ruth Elias departed this world on Saturday evening, October 17, 2020. Her favorite season was autumn and it, somehow, seems fitting that she went to the Lord on a beautiful autumn day.
Ruthanna Meier was born on October 8, 1929, in Atchison, Kansas. Born to Joseph and Mary (Dorgan) Meier, she was the sixth of seven children. Feisty, independent, and fun-loving, Ruth seemed to follow in the footsteps of her own beloved grandmother, Charlotte Dorgan…she loved nature, she loved family, she loved and lived her life with spirit.
Graduating from Atchison High School, Ruth went to work at the Atchison Chamber of Commerce immediately following graduation. While working at the Chamber, her older brother, Leroy introduced her to his new friend from Oklahoma, a young guy by the name of William (Bill) Elias…and the rest is history. Their first date, to see "The Egg and I", always brought chuckles since Bill was over an hour late to pick her up! Nonetheless, she waited for him, had a wonderful evening getting to know him…they married 6 months later on August 18, 1951. To the day that Bill passed away in 2001, he always lovingly introduced Ruth to everyone simply as "his bride".
Bill and Ruth's first home was at Sugar Lake, Missouri (just outside Atchison) and it was in this home that they welcomed daughter, Cheryl and son, Bill to their family. Moving to Leavenworth, Kansas, shortly after Bill's birth, sons Steve, Dave, Jim and John were born. In 1965, they relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where daughter, Cindy was born. Ruth's life centered around her husband and her family which has grown to include 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Mom spent a large part of her life at sporting events, watching children and grandchildren play football, soccer, T-ball, and more…she was a "fan's fan"! Whether it was John Paul Jones teams, Southeast Raiders, Whitney Bears, or the Hale Rangers…Ruth was in the bleachers. If she wasn't watching family playing sports, she was watching sports on TV…OSU Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys or Oklahoma City Thunder…she followed them all! And, of course, with this many kids, she spent more than her share of time as PTO Homeroom Mom and Cub Scout Den Mother!
She loved traveling and there were many stories associated with her adventures…whether it was Yellowstone, Hawaii, Napa Valley, Grand Canyon, or Vermont in the fall, she savored each trip. She was, however, just as content to go to Colorado (playing John Denver all the way) and relaxing at the Cogan's cabin. Making family memories was what Mom was all about, and many of those were captured in photos on the refrigerator…there was a long-standing competition to see whose photos made the top of the fridge!
For some 30 years, we gathered annually at Fin & Feather on Lake Tenkiller. We all grew up bringing our lawn chairs to "sit around the circle" til the wee hours…it became a rite of passage for grandkids to join the circle at Fin & Feather. Lots of food, lots of laughter, lots of memories were made around that circle with plenty of stories being told and re-told, and told again.
Those left to cherish our memories of Mom include: daughter, Cheryl Elias; son, Bill Elias (wife Amy); son, Steve Elias (wife Denise); son, Dave Elias (wife Missy); son, Jim Elias; son, John Elias (wife Amy); and daughter, Cindy (husband Bill) Howard. Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren, Adrienne (husband Cody) Peacock, Kris Elias, Danie Elias, Jennifer (husband Anthony) Hurst, Kyle (wife Genie) Elias, Brooke Elias, Ryan Elias, Bo Elias, Nicole (husband Dakota Deno) Elias, Ethan Elias, Drew Elias, Trent Elias, Josh Howard and Abby Howard; as well as great-grandchildren, Meier Hurst, Norah Hurst, and Brooklyn Cannon. She leaves behind a number of friends, including members of her Madalene Book Club and Bible Study Group, as well as the infamous "Bunco Gals" who have been gathering for 40 years or more.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; her beloved grandson, Chad; her parents; and her six siblings (Charles, Dorgan, Rosemary, Leroy, Bertha, and John); as well as numerous other family and friends. We have no doubt that the heavens are filled with laughter and love tonight.
Funeral service will be held at Church of St. Mary on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral service will also be livestreamed (www.churchofsaintmary.com
) for those unable to attend the service in person.
There will be opportunity to pay respects and sign the guest registry on Wednesday, October 21st, at Moore's Rosewood Funeral Home with a Rosary scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st, at Moore's Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Private family burial. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.