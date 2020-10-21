Ed Apple
Oklahoma Republican trailblazer, Ed Apple died Friday, October 16, 2020, in his Duncan home following a long illness.
He served four terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 50 (Stephens County) and serving eight years on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, serving several as chairman.
A celebration of his life will be on Friday, October 23, at 2 p.m. at Duncan's First United Methodist Church. Live streaming of the service will be available at http://www.duncanfumc.org/fumc_live
He is survived by Betty, his wife of 59 years; daughters, Alyson (Mike) Livingston of Lantana, Texas and Leigh Anne (Jim) Sutherland of McKinney, Texas; and four grandchildren.
A native of Tulsa where he was an All-State catcher, he graduated with a degree in business from the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the SAE fraternity.
Following a career as a jet fighter pilot and U.S. Marine, he was an industrial and manufacturing executive, a car salesman, a banker and an economic development director.
Recognized as an organizer, motivator and visionary, he became a tireless and respected community leader.
Among his most treasured honors were Duncan Man of the Year, the Stephens County Bar Association's Liberty Bell Award and the Duncan Chamber's Lifetime Achievement award.
A longtime member of Rotary, he was a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow.
Ed was instrumental in forming Leadership Duncan and the Hall of Fame for both the Duncan High Athletic Department and the Duncan Area Music community.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Betty Apple Excellence in Nursing Prize, c/o Duncan Regional Hospital Foundation, PO Box 2000, Duncan, OK 73534 (https://cfok.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
) or First United Methodist Church of Duncan music program, 2300 N. Country Club Road, Duncan, OK 73533. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 21, 2020.