Benson J. Harmon, Jr.



Benson J. Harmon, Jr. passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at this home with his wife, Ann, by his side.



Ben was born on September 23, 1936 to Benson J. and Lucy Crawford Harmon at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife, Ann Harmon and their children: Cynthia Morgan Baum, Christopher M. Harmon and Lisa Ann Ford and one grandson, Fleet M. Baum.



He attended and graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas, TX, University of the South in Sewanee, TN and Southern Methodist University – Dallas. Ben was an Eagle Scout, a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He was the founder and president of Inland Sailboats, Inc. Dallas Sailboat Dealer. After moving to Tulsa, he was Service Manager for Tulsa Sailcraft, owner of Maps, Plaques and Laminating, a marine surveyor and consultant and worked for Cardinal Health Nuclear Pharmacy.



Memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Rose Chapel. Ben and Ann will be buried, at Ann's death in a family plot in Vaiden, MS. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 25, 2020.