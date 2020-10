Bess, Jack D., 73, business administrator and retired Air Force staff sergeant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 20, 2020.