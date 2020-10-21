Michael Paul Copenhaver



Michael Paul Copenhaver was born November 25, 1943 to Donald Paul and Ercile (Sims) Copenhaver in Torrance, California. Mike is survived by his wife, Sherrie; his sister, Donna Winger and her husband, Clint; daughter, Kimberly Saunders and her husband, David; son, Scott Copenhaver; and step-son, Shawn Wheeler and his wife, E.J. Mike also has two nephews, Neal and Drew Coats; one niece, Jessica Winger; eight grandchildren, Noah Friedrichs, Sydney and Derricc Waters, Colin Copenhaver, Alex Wheeler and Ben Wheeler, Lauren and James Saunders; and two great-grandchildren, Krys and Etta Waters.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, with visitation to follow in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.



In consideration of his love for the animal kingdom, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 21, 2020.