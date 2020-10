O'Sullivan, Stephen D. Sr., 85, retired American Airlines vice president, controller of revenue and accounting, and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 21, 2020.