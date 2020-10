Broken Arrow. Wilkinson, Lori, 61. Vice President of Wilkinson Manufacturing. DiedSunday, October 18, 2020. Mental services will be 4 pm, Friday, October, 23 at the home of Pat and Cindy Wilkinson. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 23, 2020.