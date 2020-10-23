Brenda Quick
Brenda Louise Quick was born in Gassaway, WV, on August 12, 1966 to the union of Jack Lloyd Hacker and Dorothy Louise Asbury (Roberson). Brenda was preceded in death by her father; mother; and sister, Angela Roberson. She is survived by many who loved and cherished her including her daughter, Heather Kitchen and son-in-law, Matthias Kitchen; her son, Richard Quick, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Megan Rhoden; her grandchildren, Oliver Rhoden, Gabriel Quick and Naomi Quick; her siblings, Clayton Hacker and Jessica Hacker; her stepfather, Terry Roberson; her stepmother, Karen Stinson; and several nieces and nephews. Brenda went home to walk with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 18, 2020. A celebration of Brenda's life is scheduled for 2pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Freedom Life Church of God, 4605 S. Tacoma Ave. in Tulsa. SerenityTulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 23, 2020.